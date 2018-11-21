PM Modi Condoles Odisha Bus Accident

"Condolences to those who lost their loved ones due to the bus accident in Cuttack. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Cities | | Updated: November 21, 2018 12:52 IST
PM Modi Condoles Odisha Bus Accident

The bus plunged from 30 feet above into the Mahanadi waters on its way to Cuttack in Odisha.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of seven passengers who lost their lives in the Mahanadi bridge bus accident in Odisha yesterday.

The passenger bus plunged from 30 feet above into the Mahanadi waters on its way to Cuttack from Talcher in Angul district. There were 30 passengers on board when it fell into the river near Jagatpur

Odisa Bus TragedyCuttack Bus AccidentNarendra Modi

