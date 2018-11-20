9 Dead As Bus Falls Off Bridge After Colliding With Buffalo In Cuttack

Rescue operations are underway, news agency ANI reported

Nine people died today and many others were injured after a bus fell off a bridge over the Mahanadi river in Odisha's Cuttack after it hit a buffalo.

The bus, carrying 30 passengers, rammed the side of the bridge, broke through the concrete wall and fell several metres to the riverbed below.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences and has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and also promised free treatment for those injured.

Visuals from the spot show bodies on the riverbed and the mangled remains of the bus, run by a private operator. The buffalo also died in the accident, and its body has been recovered.

Last week, a bus carrying school teachers skidded on a hilly road and plunged into a gorge in Odisha's Nabarangpur district, killing three people.