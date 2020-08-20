COVID-19 Patient Trying To Escape From UP Hospital, Falls To Death From Third Floor

Police said no complaint have been received from the woman's family so far. (Representational)

A 28-year-old COVID-19 patient fell to her death from the third floor while she was allegedly trying to escape from a hospital on Wednesday, the police said.

The woman, a resident of Gaura village under local police station area, was undergoing treatment at Teerthankar University Hospital, they said.

Police official Ram Sagar said CCTV footage showed the woman trying to escape from the hospital through a window on the third floor around 7.30 am.

She fell from the window ledge, police said. The body was found on the first floor.

The official said no complaint has been received from the woman's family so far.

District magistrate Rajesh Kumar Singh said a post-mortem is being conducted to establish the cause of death.

Earlier, a police officer had said the body was not sent for post-mortem as the woman was a COVID-19 patient. Mr Singh, however, confirmed that an autopsy was being conducted.