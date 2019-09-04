Class 3 Girl Allegedly Raped By Class 6 Boy Of Her School In UP

According to reports, the 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside school toilet

A class 3 student was allegedly raped by a class 6 boy of her school along with his two younger brothers in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside the toilet of a government primary school.

The local police refused to file an FIR for 15 days and police officer (SHO) Naresh Kumar tried to force the survivor's father to drop the charges.

The matter came to light on Monday evening, when the girl's health began deteriorating and senior police officials were informed of the police officer Mr Kumar's behaviour. He was removed by the district police chief thereafter.

Senior police officer Pratap Gopendra Yadav, said, "The crime was allegedly committed by the eldest brother, who studies in Class 6. However, the survivor's father has also named his other two brothers, who were part of the group at that time of the incident. Whether they were also involved or not is a matter of investigation."

"An FIR has been filed against all three under IPC Section 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act. We sent the girl for medical examination on Tuesday and the report is awaited. Once she is stable we will get her statement recorded in the court and further action will be taken," senior police officer Mr Yadav said.

"I have directed Circle Officer Ompal Singh to probe the allegations of police dereliction. SHO Naresh Kumar was not supposed to engineer a compromise in this case. He was supposed to book all those who had committed wrongdoing," police officer Mr Yadav added.

According to the girl's uncle: "From the beginning, we were asked to remain silent. A day after the incident took place, about a fortnight ago, we had visited the teacher in the school, but she behaved as if nothing had happened. Since the accused also belonged to the same village, we were under great pressure from the panchayat elders not to take the matter to the police as it would bring a bad name to the village. The local SHO was hell-bent on ensuring a compromise. During all this, the girl's health was continuously deteriorating after which we approached the SP (Superintendent of Police) with our complaint."

