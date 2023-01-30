Chhattisgarh Rape Survivor, 13, Delivers Baby; Boy Among 3 In Custody

The main accused in the case is missing, the police official said. (Representational)

A 13-year-old girl, who was gang-raped in Korba district of Chhattisgarh in June last year, delivered a baby recently, following which police arrested two men and detained a boy for the offence, an official said. The main accused in the case is missing, the police official said.

The traumatised girl had not shared anything about her ordeal with her family members all these months. But shocked to learn about her delivery, they lodged a complaint against the accused, the police said.

"The incident of gang-rape had occurred on June 22 last year. The main accused and his three aides took the girl with them when she was alone at her home," the official said.

They took the girl to an isolated place and allegedly raped her there, he said, adding that the accused had warned her of dire consequences if she informed about the incident to anyone.

"The girl was scared and did not share about it with anyone. But the matter came to light when the victim experienced labour pain and delivered a baby at her residence on January 26," the official said.

The family members then approached the police and a case was registered on Friday under Indian Penal Code Sections 363 (abduction), 376 (rape), 376-D (gang-rape), 506-B (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Two of the arrested accused are aged 21 and 22, but the age of the boy could not be known.

"The two accused men were sent to jail on Saturday while the minor boy was sent to a juvenile home. The main accused of the crime is on the run," the official said, adding that efforts were on to arrest him.

