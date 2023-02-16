Burnt Bodies Of 2 Men Found In Haryana, Cops Say They Were Kidnapped

Police found the two burnt bodies in a car. (Representational)

The burnt bodies of two men hailing from Rajasthan were found in a vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani district, police said on Thursday. The dead were identified as Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village of Pahari tehsil in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, said Jagat Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Loharu (Bhiwani), over the phone.

Police said the two men were kidnapped on Wednesday.

A villager on Thursday called police regarding a burnt vehicle in the Loharu area, they said. Police rushed to the spot and found two charred bodies in the four-wheeler.

The vehicle belonged to a man known to the dead persons, police said.

From the chassis number of the vehicle, the owner of the vehicle was identified as Aseen Khan, they said.

Police said the victims were brought to the spot by the alleged kidnappers and then set on fire after midnight.

The family members of the dead were called and they identified the vehicle, they said, adding the bodies were handed over to them after legal formalities.

A case under relevant sections, including 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered at Gopal Garh police station in Rajasthan, police said.

