Bihar Boy Made To Lick Spit Allegedly For Eloping With Girl, 6 Held: Cops

Six persons were arrested in Gaya on Tuesday in connection with an incident where a minor was allegedly made to lick the spit of another man.

In a video of the incident that has surfaced on social media, the minor was also seen doing sit-ups holding his ears.

The boy allegedly ran away with another minor from the same village.

The families of both the minors traced them and took them to the residence of a former mukhiya.

"The boy had eloped with a girl from his own community. After his return, he was taken to panchayat where the incident happened. Six people have been arrested," said SSP, Gaya Aditya Kumar.

Presiding over the panchayat, the former mukhiya allegedly asked a villager to spit on the floor and forced the boy to lick it, according to the police.