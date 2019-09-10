5 Girls Escape From State-Run Shelter In Bihar

The shelter home's superintendent Anuja Kumari rubbished the allegations (Representational)

Five girls fled from a government-funded shelter for minor girls on Monday, alleging mismanagement at the care unit, police said. Four of them were caught by the police at the railway station.

All the girls, said to be in their teens, escaped around 6 am after beating up an employee entrusted with the maintenance of the shelter home, situated in Nirala Nagar locality, snatching away the keys to the main gate, Ratanpur outpost in-charge Sudha Kumari said.

She said the outpost was informed about the incident shortly afterwards and four of the girls were caught, with help from the GRP, while they were trying to board a train.

One of the girls, a resident of Sahebganj district in Jharkhand, however, managed to escape taking advantage of the commotion at the railway station, Sudha Kumari said. The police in adjoining districts, besides the GRP, have been informed about the missing inmate.

"During preliminary interrogation, the girls alleged that mismanagement was rampant at the shelter home, where they were not given proper diet and beaten up whenever they complained about the quality of food. They are still being interrogated by the police and further course of action may be taken in due course," she added.

The shelter home's superintendent Anuja Kumari rubbished the allegations and claimed that they have been "misled by some girls, who were recently brought at our place after being rescued from a red light area".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.