For Killing A Rooster In Bihar, Case Against 7 And A Post-Mortem

(Representational)

A woman in Bihar cared for her rooster as she would one of her family, so when several men entered her home, attacked and killed it, she left no stones unturned to ensure justice.

A First Information Report or FIR was lodged for the 'murder' of the rooster in Bihar's Bhabhua district, the police said. According to the post-mortem report, the use of a blade on the rooster's neck was confirmed.

"Kamla Devi, a resident of Tirozpur village under Durgawati police station had a dispute with her neighbour. They fought again over a matter two days ago. During the scuffle, the neighbour snatched Kamala Devi's pet rooster and killed it," said a police official.

"On the basis of the statement by Kamala Devi, an FIR was lodged under sections 429, 341, 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against seven persons. A post-mortem of the rooster was also conducted at the veterinary hospital," Raghunath Singh, deputy superintendent of police, told IANS.

