Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 To Be Declared On March 20, Check Details

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of the matric annual Examination 2026 on March 20. The results will be declared by Education Minister Sunil Kumar at the BSEB headquarters in Patna.

The exams were held in two shifts: morning (9:30 am to 12:45 pm) and afternoon (2:00 pm to 5:15 pm). Practical examinations were conducted from January 20 to 22, 2026.

Where to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

Students can access their results online through the official websites:

results.biharboardonline.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com

NDTV has launched a dedicated bihar result page for students who appeared for the Bihar board exams this year.

How To Check Bihar Board Exam Results on NDTV's Results Page?

Steps to check the results:

Visit the Board Exam Results 2025.

Select the tab indicating the results for Class 10

Enter your roll number and other required details in the provided space.

Click "Submit" to view your Class 10 result on the screen.

Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and roll code ready to check their results as soon as they are published.