UP Woman Allegedly Kills Self, Family Says Rape Complaint 'Thrown Away'

The woman's family members alleged the accused attempted to rape her on September 11 (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, with her family claiming that she was upset over the delay by police in acting against the two men she had accused of trying to rape her.

The woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Bareilly's Bhamaura area on Monday, days after she had lodged the complaint.

Her family members alleged that the accused attempted to rape her on September 11, following which she informed the police, but her application was "thrown away".

The complaint was registered only after she met senior officials, they claimed.

She was being taunted by locals who came to know about the incident and all of these upset her and pushed her to kill herself, the family members added.

They also claimed Sub-Inspector Balvir Singh, who was investigating the matter, kept buying time by asking her to go for medical examination or recording statements.

Taking a serious note of the issue, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailendra Pandey on Wednesday suspended the SI and attached the munshi, Sandip, who dismissed her application, to the Police Lines.

"Orders have been issued for a thorough probe in the matter and it will also be looked into as to why it took so long in registering the FIR. Stern action will be taken against all those found responsible," the SSP said.

The two people accused of the rape attempt have been arrested and two others nabbed for passing certain comments at the woman, Mr Pandey added.

