UP Man, Dressed As A Sadhu, Found With Eyes Gouged Out, Strangled: Cops

The body of a 40-year-old man wearing a sadhu's robe was found with his eyes gouged out in an agricultural field in Budhauli village of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Monday.

Police said a post-mortem has established that Krishna Kumar alias Lala was strangled to death.

He added that the man had a criminal history with five cases registered against him.

The man was living in a Durga temple in the village along with other sadhus for the past few months, said police adding that he was found dead on Sunday in the fields with his hands and legs tied together.

The body had injury marks and the assailants gouged out his eyes, police said, adding that three other persons living in the temple have been taken into custody for questioning.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

