UP Shopkeeper, 22, Critical After Being Shot At By Men On Motorcycle: Police

The man was shot at on Tuesday night when he was returning home, police said (Representational)

A shopkeeper was shot at by bike-borne criminals in the Manohariganj area of Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Salman (22) was shot at near the DAV college on Tuesday night when he was returning home, Station House Officer (SHO), City police station, Jaishyam Shukla said.

He was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical, the police said, adding that he was subsequently referred to Kanpur for better treatment.

No FIR has been registered in this connection so far, the SHO said, adding that the survivor has given the names of some people to the police, who will be questioned.