UP Woman Jumps Into Canal With 3 Children, Bodies Found Tied Together

A woman and her three children died after she jumped into a canal with them, allegedly after a fight with her husband in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in Risaura village in Banda district on Saturday. The dead have been identified as Reena, and her children, Himanshu, 9, Anshi, 5, and Prince, 3.

Reena is said to have had a fight with her husband, Akhilesh, over a domestic issue on Friday night. She then left the house with her children without informing her husband. Finding the four members missing the next morning, her in-laws began searching for them.

The search ended near the banks of the canal with the discovery of their clothes, bangles, bracelets, slippers, and other items. They soon informed the police.

Suspecting the missing persons had jumped into the canal, the police deployed divers in the canal. Their bodies were eventually found in the canal. The bodies were then retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

"We reduced the canal water level and deployed divers. After five-six hours, the bodies of the woman and her three children were found. Those were tied together with a cloth. It appears that the woman had left after the dispute with her husband at night," said Shiv Raj, Additional Superintendent of Police, Banda.

The police have taken the woman's husband into custody and are questioning him, he added.

(With inputs from Maneesh Mishra)