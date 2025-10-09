Wife Calls Cops On Husband Over Assault. They Find 3 Pistols Hidden In Cooler

A man was arrested after illegal weapons and bullets were found at his house in Uttar Pradesh. Behind the sudden police action was a domestic violence complaint from the accused's wife and a tip that her husband possessed illegal pistols.

Naveen Kumar, a resident of Mewala village in Baghpat, had allegedly assaulted his wife and tried to strangle her on October 4. She escaped the assault and called the police for help, while also informing them about the illegal weapons.

The police immediately reached the village and zeroed in on the accused's house. While conducting searches, they found three pistols and nearly two dozen cartridges wrapped in a black cover and hidden in the cooler, an official said.

"The police found two pistols of 0.315 bore and one of 0.12 bore, and 22 cartridges of 0.12 and 7.62 bore," said Praveen Singh Chauhan, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Baghpat, in a statement.

Naveen was arrested and charged under the relevant sections of the Arms Act, he said.

During his interrogation, Naveen revealed that he had purchased these weapons from a man in Delhi. Further investigation revealed he used to threaten people by brandishing weapons in the area. A probe into the arms smuggling network is also underway.