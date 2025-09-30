UP Man Jailed For Duping, Raping European Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

A special fast-track court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and duping a European woman of 1 lakh euros on the pretext of marriage, officials said on Tuesday.

The court also awarded five years' imprisonment to his mother for abetting the crime and imposed fines of Rs 7.90 lakh and Rs 5.90 lakh on the two, respectively.

Assistant District Government Counsel (ADGC) Subhash Chaturvedi said Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast-Track Court-Crimes Against Women) Sushil Kumar (Pancham) delivered the verdict on Monday.

According to the prosecution, the victim had lodged a complaint in 2018 with the Senior Superintendent of Police, Mathura, alleging that Govind Nagar resident Harendra Kumar, along with his parents Vikram Singh and Leela Devi alias Neelam, wife Mamta Raghav, and friend Sarabjit Mangu Singh, had cheated and exploited her.

During trial, proceedings against Vikram Singh and Mamta Raghav were separated as they did not appear before the court.

The case against Harendra Kumar and his mother was transferred to the fast-track court.

The judge held the accused guilty on September 22 and pronounced the sentence on Monday.

The court also cancelled the bail of Leela Devi granted earlier and directed her to surrender immediately.

According to the complaint, the woman had come to Mathura from Holland in 2009 along with her foster brother Sarabjit Mangu Singh for spiritual pursuits.

She later came into contact with Harendra Kumar, who posed as a bachelor and proposed marriage.

He allegedly tricked her by performing a symbolic wedding ritual at his home and, over time, siphoned off nearly 1 lakh Euros from her through cash and ATM transactions, showing her forged investment documents.

Investigations later revealed that Harendra was already married and that his family members actively supported his actions, the prosecution said.

