UP Man Stabbed To Death For Smearing Colour On Woman: Police

A man was killed for allegedly smearing colour on a distant female relative. (Representational)

A 19-year-old man was killed for allegedly smearing colour on a distant female relative on Holi in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Durgesh Paswan with stab wounds on his back and chest was recovered on Tuesday, the police said, adding that two men who belong to the same village have been arrested.

Durgesh Paswan had smeared colour on the sister-in-law of the accused, Karan, during Holi celebrations on Monday after which they had a quarrel, police official Vipin Tada said.

On Tuesday night, Karan called Durgesh for a meeting and then killed him with the help of his friend, Sanjeev. They then dumped his body near a tubewell, he added.

On a complaint filed by the victim's father, a case was registered against Karan and Sanjeev. The accused were taken into custody for interrogation during which they confessed to the crime, the official said.

Durgesh Paswan's mobile phone and the knife used in the crime have been recovered, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.