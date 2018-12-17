UP Woman Trying To Cure Her TB Allegedly Ends Up Killing Her Infant

The woman admitted that she cut the veins of the girl, say police officials (Representational)

A one-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her mother while conducting occult practices to cure her infant of tuberculosis in Tajpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, officials said.

The locals of the village, around 130 km away from capital Lucknow, alerted the police that Gita killed her daughter Shivani by cutting her veins with a blade, Deputy SP Vijay Prakash Singh said Monday.

Shivani was suffering from tuberculosis and was being treated by her mother using occult practices, Mr Singh said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem which showed that the girl was strangled.

The woman, who has since been arrested, has admitted that she cut the veins of the girl and then strangled her for some time in order to cure her, Mr Singh said.

On the complaint of the father of the dead girl, a case was registered against the woman, Mr Singh added.

For more city news, click here