Baby Boy Dies After Quack Gives Him An Injection In Jharkhand: Police

A two-month-old boy died after he was allegedly given an injection by a quack in Jamshedpur, police said on Saturday.

The parents of the boy had taken him to a clinic after he had fallen sick on Friday. After check-up, the quack administered an injection to the baby, following which he turned non-responsive.

The couple then rushed the boy to a government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

The doctors at the hospital asked about the injection administered at the clinic and the couple said no prescription was given to them.