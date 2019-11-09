6-Year-Old Girl Murdered In Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

The family members informed the police and police took her body to the hospital. (Representational)

A six-year-old girl was murdered in Andhra Pradesh's Kurabala Kota town on Friday.

The girl was a resident of Guttapalyam village, B Kottakota Mandal of Chittoor district.

"The girl along with her family went to Kurabala Kota to attend a wedding. At around 10 pm her parents found that she was missing. The search for her began and at around 6:30 am on Friday morning her body was found in bushes near the wedding hall," said police officer Sukumar.

"Later the family members informed the police and police took her body to the government hospital in Madanapalle for post-mortem. CCTV footage of the wedding hall is being checked," Sukumar added.

When asked whether the girl was molested, the police officer said that it would only be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

Ravi Manohar Achari, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Madanapalle and Ashok Kumar, Circle Inspector of Mudivedu visited the spot.

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is on.

