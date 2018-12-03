5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Alleged Rape In Maharashtra's Ahmednagar: Cops

Doctors told the police that the girl was possibly sexually assaulted as there were small injuries in her private parts.

Cities | | Updated: December 03, 2018 05:08 IST
The incident led to protests by Dalit organisations in parts of Ahmednagar.(Representational)


Ahmednagar: 

A five-year-old girl belonging to a Dalit family in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district died allegedly after being raped in police said on Sunday.

The incident that happened in the district's Karegaon village led to protests by Dalit organisations in parts of Ahmednagar. 

According to the police, the girl and her sister went outside their home to relieve themselves on Saturday afternoon. After they returned, the girl suddenly fell ill. 

She was declared dead in a hospital she was taken to. Doctors told the police that the girl was possibly sexually assaulted as there were small injuries in her private parts. 

Police sent her body for autopsy and registered a case of rape and culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Indian Penal Code against unidentified culprits.

