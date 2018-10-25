5 Policemen Suspended After Woman Allegedly Died During Raid In UP

The woman died after allegedly being pushed by the policemen during the raid (Representational)

Five police personnel of the Puranpur Kotwali were suspended today over allegations that a woman died during a police raid, officials said.

Taking strong note of the allegation, Superintendent of Police Balendu Bhushan Singh put SSI Udayvir Singh and constables Shakeel Ahmed, Mohit Kundu, Harendra and Shivam under suspension, and directed that an FIR be lodged against them, they said.

About four days ago, Haji Siddiq of Sahukara locality lodged a written complaint that the police team, during a raid at his house, had misbehaved with women and forcefully pushed his wife, Nasim Begum (50), causing her to fall down and sustain injuries that led to her death, police said.

The SP held an hour-long meeting with Mr Siddiq and his son Wednesday after receiving a inquiry report and ordered that a case be lodged against the accused personnel, they said.

Officials added that action was also likely to be initiated against the SHO of Puranpur.