4 Men Arrested For Allegedly Gang-Raping Bihar 14-Year-Old, Making A Video The four had allegedly gang-raped a 14-year-old girl at an abandoned building in Ahiyapur village in Bihar's Nalanda district.

The four men allegedly filmed the incident when they raped the 14-year-old (Representational) Bihar Sharif (Nalanda): Four persons, who allegedly gang-raped a minor girl in the Nalanda district in Bihar on Saturday, have been arrested, police said on Sunday.



The four had allegedly gang-raped a 14-year-old girl at an abandoned building in Ahiyapur village of Sarmera police station area of the district late last evening, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Kumar Porika said.



"All the four accused, who have been named in the FIR, have been arrested today," the SP said on Sunday.



The incident occurred when the girl was on her way to catch a bus to reach her aunt's place after she was scolded by her mother last evening, the SP said.



A man, who the girl knew, met her at the bus stand and tricked her into accompanying him. The man also took three friends along with him, the SP said.



The four men then took the girl to an abandoned building near Ahiyapur village and raped her, he said, adding that they also made a video of the incident.



The girl informed her family about the incident today following which an FIR was lodged with Sarmera police station.



The police swung into action immediately and arrested all the four accused, said the SP, who himself visited the spot.



It may be noted that police had taken suo motu action after a video of a girl, who was accompanied by a male friend, being molested in Nalanda district had gone viral on social media on June 12.



