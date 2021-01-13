Girl Gang-Raped, Burnt Alive Allegedly By 4 Men In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The girl's father has accused four people and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case.

An FIR has been registered in the gang-rape case, police said (Representational)

Muzaffarpur:

A girl was allegedly gang-raped and burnt alive at her residence in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on January 11, police said on Wednesday.

The girl died this morning in a hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

Speaking to ANI, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajesh Kumar Sharma said, "A minor was brutally gang-raped and burnt alive by four men. The girl's father has accused four people and an FIR has been registered."

"We have initiated the investigation and our priority is in arresting the culprits," he added.