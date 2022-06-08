Minor Girl Gang-raped In Bus In Bihar, 2 Arrested

Bihar: The rape survivor was found on the bus in a semi-conscious state. (Representational)

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a bus by three persons in the Bettiah city of Bihar's West Champaran district on Wednesday, police said.

According to the preliminary report, the survivor was found on the bus in a semi-conscious state. Two of the three accused have been arrested.

The girl, in her statement to the police, alleged that the driver and his accomplice had offered her a cold drink which contained a pill.

After consuming the cold drink, she fell unconscious and the accused gang-raped her, police said citing the girl's statement.

"Three people were accused of allegedly raping a minor girl inside a bus in Bettiah, West Champaran district. The girl was found on the bus in a semi-conscious state," Mukul Pandey, Bettiah Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) told news agency ANI.

"The bus has been seized, and its driver and helper have been arrested," he added.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and the two arrested persons are being interrogated.