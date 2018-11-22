3 Friends Dead, 1 Injured In Suspected Suicide Pact In Rajasthan

Police said there were more than one version about the incident and they are probing the matter. (File)

Three friends died and another one was injured after they allegedly jumped before a moving train in a suspected suicide pact in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said today.

Police sources said primary probe revealed that they were depressed due to unemployment but the exact reason for the suicide was yet to be ascertained.

Two friends of the men told the police that the six of them were near railways tracks on November 20 evening when they decided to commit suicide.

While Manoj (24), Satyanarayan Meena (22) and Rituraj Meena (17) died by jumping before the train, Abhishek Meena (22) was injured, the police said said.

Rahul and Santosh chose not to jump before the train, they said.

"There is more than one version about the incident and we are probing the matter. Anything concrete can be said only after the investigation is over," police officer in Alwar Rajendra Singh said.

Another police official said the men were depressed as they were unemployed.

"One of the boys who did not jump said that he was called by Satyanarayan Meena near the railway tracks on November 20 evening," the police official said.

"They told him that they were going to commit suicide because they were depressed and unemployment was the main reason. However, the matter is being probed to ascertain more details," the official added.

While, Manoj and Satyanaran were graduates and were preparing for competitive exams, Rituraj was a BA first-year student.

The injured boy was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur, the police said.