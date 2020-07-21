3 Drown While Bathing In Ganga In UP: Police

Among the 4 who went for bath, one of them was saved by a boatman: Police (Representational)

Three youths were drowned in the Ganga river on Monday when they went to take bath in it on the occasion of Somwati Amawasya, the police said.

The incident occurred at the Panchal Ghat of the river.

"Despite a ban on taking bath in river Ganga, put in place due to outbreak of COVID-19, Vishal (28), Pradeeep (17), Parvinder (18) and Umesh Chandra went to take a dip. The four started drowning suddenly as they had ventured into deep water. Umesh was saved by a boatman, but the three others were drowned," said City Magistrate Ashok Kumar Maurya.

The victims' bodies have been sent for the post-mortem, he said, adding their family members have been informed.