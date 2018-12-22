23-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Raping 8-Year-Old In Uttar Pradesh

The girl had gone to pick up fruits with her younger brother when the accused allegedly raped her in Akbarpur village.

Cities | | Updated: December 22, 2018 15:59 IST
An FIR has been registered and the girl has been sent for medical examination. (Representative)


Banda: 

A 23-year-old was arrested today for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, the police said.

The accused was identified as Suraj, they said.

The girl had gone to pick up fruits with her younger brother when the accused allegedly raped her in Akbarpur village, inspector in-charge Anil Kumar Singh said.

The accused placed some large stones on the unconscious girl after the crime and fled from the spot, he added.

The girl's family found her after launching a search when her brother reached home alone.

An FIR has been registered and the girl has been sent for medical examination, the police said.

