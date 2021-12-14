2 More Die Due To Food Poisoning At Mass Feast In Gujarat, Total 6 Dead

Gujarat feast: Eleven had to be hospitalised after the mass feast, an official said. (Representational)

The toll in a food poisoning incident at a mass feast in a tribal village in Gujarat's Dahod district touched six after two people succumbed on Tuesday, police said.

The feast was organised at the end of a nine-day religious festival in Bhulvan village on Monday, where four people died soon after consuming food and local drinks, while 11 had to be hospitalised, including two in serious condition, an official said.

"Two more villagers died today, taking the death toll to six. Primarily, the deaths appear to be caused by food poisoning. The viscera and histopathology samples have been collected for forensic examination to ascertain the final cause and the nature of poisoning," Dahod Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar said.

"We cannot rule out the effect of pesticides mixed up in anything that the people in the village consumed. But only the viscera report can help determine the exact cause. We are yet to question villagers about the incident as they are still in mourning and recovering from the effects of poisoning," he added.

Mr Joysar said soon after the incident came to light Monday, teams of the district health department surveyed the village and managed to save nine people by hospitalising them in in time.

The condition of the nine people hospitalised currently is stable, he added.

