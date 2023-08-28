2 Labourers Killed After Petrol Pump Roof Collapses In Punjab: Report

Two labourers got buried under the debris and two died, said the police. (Representational)

Two labourers were killed, while two were hospitalised after petrol pump's roof collapsed in Jalandhar's Phillaur. The accident took place while repairing the old building of the petrol pump.

A roof of petrol pump's building collapsed during the repair near the Lasada petrol pump built on Phillaur-Nawan city road in Jalandhar on Sunday. Two labourers got buried under the debris and two died, said the police.

During the repair, the roof collapsed, due to which the working labourers got buried under the debris and died on the spot. Rescue work has been started with the support of local people and police.

Two labourers have died in the accident on the spot while two injured have been taken to the hospital due to their critical condition, said the police.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)