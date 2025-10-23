Drunk Man Throws Infant Son In Gorge In Uttarakhand Before Jumping Himself

A labourer allegedly killed his three-month-old son under the influence of alcohol by throwing him into a gorge before committing suicide by jumping into it himself in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday after a heated argument broke out between the deceased Lalit (30) -- a native of Nepal and residing in Daboli village in Lansdowne area -- and his wife.

According to officials, Lalit was addicted to alcohol, and on Tuesday evening, he had an argument with his wife Kamala, following which she left the house, saying she was going back to her village with their three-month-old child.

Then, in a fit of rage, Lalit snatched the child from his wife's lap and threw it into a gorge beside the road, police said.

After the incident, the couple tried to find their child, but to no avail. In his desperation, Lalit too jumped into the gorge, an official said. He was rescued by villagers and taken to the primary health centre but was declared dead upon arrival, he added.

