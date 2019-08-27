16 Killed As Speeding Truck Collides With Tempo, Van In UP's Shahjahanpur

Sixteen people, including a woman and three children, died in a 3-vehicle collision in Uttar Pradesh

Sixteen people were killed and five others seriously injured in an accident involving three vehicles on National Highway 24 in Uttar Pradesh today, police said.

The accident took place on Shahjahanpur's Jamka crossing when a speeding truck hit a tempo and another van and then overturned, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Tripathi said.

All those killed were riding in the van which fell into a roadside ditch after being hit by the speeding truck, the senior police officer said, adding that the truck later overturned over the van.

Sixteen people, including a woman and three children, died on the spot.

Those who have been injured have been admitted to a local hospital, Mr Tripathi said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials concerned to ensure proper care and treatment of the injured persons.

A senior government official said the Chief Minister has expressed condolences over the death of passengers and has directed that appropriate compensation be provided.



