10-Year-Old Raped In Uttar Pradesh's Mathura: Police

The accused has been arrested and sent to juvenile custody, police said (Representational)

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teen in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said today.

The girl had stepped out to buy some groceries from a nearby shop on Saturday when she was waylaid by the youth and raped in a lonely place, they said.

The youth is also from the same village.

An FIR has been lodged by the girl's father under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been arrested and sent to juvenile custody, police said.

The girl has returned home to her parents after a medical examination, they added.