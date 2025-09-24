Woman Alleges Moral Policing By Coimbatore Flower Vendors Over Sleeveless Top

A woman in Coimbatore has alleged that she was subjected to moral policing by flower vendors at a local market after being criticised for wearing a sleeveless outfit.

A video of the incident - which NDTV cannot independently verify - shows several shopkeepers confronting the woman, calling her "skimpily dressed" and asking her to "come properly dressed" when visiting the market.

The woman, who claims to be a lawyer, is seen in the video questioning them on what was wrong with her outfit. As she argues back, a group of vendors can be heard telling her, "What if something wrong happened?". A man adds,"Already we have had issues." Another says, "You may even be a judge. This is a public market, we expect people to come decently dressed."

The woman, who later shared the video on her Instagram page, is heard telling the vendors that, "Dressing is everyone's right. Stop talking like this. You be disciplined." At another point, she adds, "Put a board outside on dress code, we shall then get an order from court."

A police officer told NDTV, "We believe the incident took place on Tuesday. She has subsequently approached the Coimbatore Police Commissioner's office to lodge a formal complaint".

The police are examining the video and said further action would be taken based on the complaint.