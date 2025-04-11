On Camera, Couple Harassed In Bengaluru, Minister Says 'Won't Tolerate'

A couple was harassed and assaulted by five men outside a park in Bengaluru, officials said on Friday. The incident, captured on camera, took place when the couple was sitting on a scooter facing each other outside the park.

The video shows the man, wearing an orange t-shirt, and the woman, wearing a burqa, in a heated exchange with some men, one of whom was seen to be capturing a video of the woman. The accused first questioned the woman about her family knowing of her whereabouts. They then asked the man why he was hanging out with a woman of a different faith and abused the couple.

In the footage, the group of men also threatened and asked the woman if she "had any shame" sitting with a man, wearing a burqa.

"The couple was sitting on a scooter when five people questioned them. The girl was wearing a burqa. We have received a complaint from the woman based on which we have registered a case....We are continuing our investigation," Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

While the police said the incident was not violent, another video shows the accused surrounding the man and hitting him with what seemed like a wooden log.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police arrested the five accused - which included a juvenile.

"They mainly asked the woman why she was sitting there. We will find out more during investigation," the DCP said.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said they will "not tolerate" any moral policing in the state. "This is not Bihar or Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh. Karnataka is a progressive state," he said.