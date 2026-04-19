Thousands Greet Amit Shah At Big Chennai Rally For Tamilisai Soundararajan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today led a massive BJP rally across Tamil Nadu, combining spiritual outreach with a sharp political offensive against Chief Minister MK Stalin's ruling DMK-led alliance.

Toward the evening, thousands turned up to greet Shah as he passed through Mylapore, the assembly constituency of BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan and home to the historic Kapaleeshwarar temple.

Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow in Mylapore constituency @Vasudha156 pic.twitter.com/iRjZg1yRgI — NDTV (@ndtv) April 19, 2026

During the roadshow, the home minister standing on an open top campaign vehicle threw petals on the crowds and also received flowers from residents who came out of their homes in large numbers to show support.

Earlier today, Shah campaigned in Modakurichi constituency for BJP candidate Kirthika Shivkumar. He launched a strong attack on the government led by Stalin and criticised the DMK over what he alleged were corruption and nepotism.

"First Karunanidhi, then Stalin, and now his son. This family nepotism will never do good for the people of Tamil Nadu," Shah told the crowds, adding Stalin's main motive is the elevation of his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

He said the NDA government if it comes to power would "end the DMK's corruption," and positioned the BJP as the only viable alternative for transparent governance.

Shah also slammed the Congress and the DMK for voting against the women's reservation amendment bill in the Lok Sabha, accusing them of "betraying" women from getting the quota in parliament and state assemblies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government would not allow the "conspiracy" to succeed and ensure justice for women of the country, Shah said.

The home minister expressed confidence in the NDA forming a government under the leadership of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"The Congress and DMK have certainly deprived sisters and mothers across the country, in Tamil Nadu (of reservation) in parliament and assemblies. There was a chance for 50 per cent (Lok Sabha) seat increase for Tamil Nadu. But they have conspired to reduce Tamil Nadu's seats by insisting on their increase based on the 2026 census," Shah said.

He slammed the DMK over alleged corruption and law and order issues.

"With an AIADMK-BJP govt, the corrupt rule of DMK will come to an end. We will make law and order better in Tamil Nadu like other states. Under PM Modi, we will strive to reclaim the lost glory of Tamil Nadu," he said, and thanked the crowds for the "enthusiastic support" for the BJP.

Voting in Tamil Nadu is scheduled on April 23. Counting is on May 4.

The main contest is between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the NDA led by AIADMK, with the BJP and PMK as allies.