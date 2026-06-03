Exit Route Or Reconciliation? Inside K Annamalai's Meeting With BJP's Top Leadership

K Annamalai, who wants to break up with the BJP, has placed his concerns before the party's top leadership, sources familiar with the discussion have told NDTV.

The 41-year-old leader, a former Tamil Nadu BJP chief, held a series of meetings with party chief Nitin Nabin, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP organisation general secretary BL Santhosh.

Sources said the meetings were focused on the state of the party in Tamil Nadu, alliance management and organisational issues.

According to sources, Annamalai conveyed his dissatisfaction over developments within the Tamil Nadu BJP and highlighted what he believes were key reasons behind the party's inability to meet expectations electorally.

He is also understood to have flagged concerns over the functioning and conduct of certain state BJP leaders as well as some leaders from ally AIADMK.

Sources stressed that no resignation was discussed during the meeting with Amit Shah and that Annamalai continues to be a primary member of the BJP.

The significance of the discussions has grown further with Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran arriving in Delhi.

Sources indicate that the party leadership is now seeking inputs from multiple stakeholders before taking a call on the issues raised by Annamalai.

His arrival is being viewed as part of a broader exercise by the central leadership to assess the concerns emerging from the Tamil Nadu unit and to prevent internal differences from escalating further.

The BJP leadership is learnt to have assured Annamalai of support for his proposed statewide public outreach programme, a campaign he believes could help strengthen the party's grassroots presence.

For now, the central leadership has asked for time and is expected to hold further consultations before responding formally to the concerns raised by the former state chief.

What happens next could shape not just Annamalai's role within the BJP but also the party's strategy in Tamil Nadu.

One option before the leadership is to back Annamalai's mass contact programme and give him a larger political role that allows him to continue mobilising support across the state while working within the organisational framework.

A second possibility is a reconciliation exercise between competing factions within the Tamil Nadu BJP, with the central leadership attempting to bridge differences and create a clearer division of responsibilities ahead of the next electoral cycle.

A third option could involve organisational adjustments within the state unit if the leadership concludes that some of the concerns raised require structural intervention.

At the moment, however, sources insist that the focus remains on dialogue rather than disciplinary action or resignation.

With both Annamalai and Nainar Nagendran now engaging with the central leadership in Delhi, the BJP appears to be working towards a political resolution rather than allowing a public rupture in one of key states where it hopes to make inroads.