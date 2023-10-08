Chennai Man Receives Rs 753 Crore In Bank Account. This Happens Next

He had immediately contacted the bank and enquired about it. (Representational)

In much to his shock and surprise, a pharmacy staff from Chennai received a message that Rs 753 crore had been deposited in his Kotak Mahindra Bank account, the official said on Sunday.

The shock, however, was short-lived as the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in Teynampet, where he has an account, froze it, saying the erroneous deposit was due to a technical glitch.

The pharmacy worker named Mohammad Idris (30) who has come from Tirunelveli district to Chennai for work, has been staying in the Teynampet area for the last 10 years and has been working in a pharmacy.

On Saturday morning, Idris received a message stating that Rs 753.48 crore was credited to his bank account and he had immediately contacted the bank and enquired about it.

Without responding properly to the customer, the bank officials received his account details and froze his account within minutes. Idris had Rs 3 thousand in his account and he had transferred Rs 2000 to one of his friends, on Saturday morning after which he received the message about the deposit.

This is the third incident in the last month in Tamil Nadu with several hundreds of crores being deposited into a commoner's bank account.

A day ago, a man from Thanjavur, Ganesan (29) of Veera Udayanpatti said that he received Rs 756 crore in his Kotak Mahindra Bank account. The money was reverted back after he alerted the authorities.

A month ago, a cab driver in Chennai, Rajkumar had Rs 9000 crore credited accidentally by Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank for a short while.

He had approached the city police commissioner's office on Saturday alleging that there was no proper explanation from the bank for the transaction and he was worried about whether his bank account was being misused.

These incidents have been a big example for banks but still mistakes happen and Common people are affected by these mistakes made by banks.



