18, Including Hotel Manager, Arrested For Consuming Ganja At Chennai Hotel

Eighteen people, including a hotel manager, have been arrested by Chennai Police for allegedly consuming ganja at a hotel in the city's Kilpauk area. Police said the group had checked into three rooms after a private party and were allegedly smoking cannabis together when a special team raided the premises.

A senior police officer told NDTV, "We have arrested 18 people. We can't share more information now. Investigation is going on. We will issue a statement soon."

Preliminary inquiries suggest the group had organised similar gatherings in the past. According to police sources, these individuals were part of a WhatsApp group through which they coordinated these "ganja meet-ups". Investigators have seized mobile phones, cars, and two-wheelers from those arrested.

All 18 have since been granted bail by a local court, but the investigation continues to determine how they procured the narcotic substance and whether a larger network is involved.

This incident comes amid growing political sparring over alleged drug abuse in Tamil Nadu. The Opposition has repeatedly accused the state government of failing to curb the "rampant use of ganja", particularly among students, and has alleged that Tamil Nadu is "turning into a hub for drug trafficking".

The ruling DMK and the state police, however, have strongly denied the charges, maintaining that the prevalence of drug use in Tamil Nadu remains among the lowest in the country. They insist that stringent action is being taken against every instance of drug possession and abuse.

The arrests also follow a recent high-profile case in which popular Tamil actor Srikanth and several others were arrested for alleged cocaine use and for being in touch with suspected drug peddlers, a case that drew widespread public attention to substance abuse among certain sections in the state.