Caught On Camera: DMK Workers Punch, Slap Restaurant Staff Over Biryani

The Tamil Nadu Police are on the lookout for a DMK worker who allegedly assaulted employees of a restaurant in Chennai after he was denied biryani since the restaurant had closed for the day. A video of the incident that took place on Sunday night in Chennai's Virugambakkam went viral on social media today, where a couple of persons are seen thrashing the employees of the restaurant after talking to them for a while.

The video shows the DMK workers repeatedly punching the restaurant staff and brutalizing them.

The DMK has suspended two workers and its working president MK Stalin warned such indiscipline will not be tolerated.

A senior police official said the accused, Yuvaraj, was a DMK member and that a case has been registered against him and some of his accomplices in connection with the assault.

According to the hotel staff, the group demanded that they be served food but were told that the restaurant had closed for the day.

Following this, they got angry and suddenly started assaulting some staff members, the employees said.

Meanwhile, DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan announced the 'suspension' of Yuvaraj and another person, Divakar, for "violating party disciline and "bringing disrepute" to it.

They were being suspended from the party's primary membership, he said in a statement.

MK Stalin said the actions of the two men were "strongly condemnable."

"Strong action will be taken against anyone bringing disrepute to the party," he said in a tweet.