'All SOPs Followed': Chennai Luxury Hotel As It Turns Into Covid Cluster

The ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, whose staff and their neighbours constituted the 85 people who have tested Covid positive since December 15, has said that the property has strictly followed the standard operating procedure laid down by authorities, besides applying its own hygiene protocol.

The first case at the luxury hotel was reported after a chef tested positive on December 15.

"Of the total of 609 samples collected till now from the hotel and in and around the residences of the staff, 85 have so far been found to be positive. They all displayed mild symptoms and were sent home after treatment," Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan had said on Saturday.

The Greater Chennai Corporation had been instructed to carry out saturation testing of all guests at the hotel, Mr Radhakrishnan said.

Company officials, however, said that while the city corporation has classified some associates as asymptomatic and mild, a majority of the hotel's associates have been working from home and were absent from the property.

"From social distancing at public areas to rigorous kitchen hygiene, and regular health checks of associates, all safety and preventive measures are being meticulously followed. Every member of the team is trained and sensitised on following the prescribed prevention of Covid-19 protocol, in interest of their safety and that of guests," a statement from ITC Hotels said.

On his part, Mr Radhakrishnan said hotels in Chennai are being periodically screened and sensitised. "The Chennai Corporation was asked to conduct a saturation test for all the residents of the hotel," he told reporters on Saturday.