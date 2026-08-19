Term Insurance At 25 vs 35: The Real Cost Of 10-Year Delay May Surprise You

For many young Indians, term insurance is a "later" decision. Marriage first. Children next. Maybe a home loan. Then, somewhere down the road, insurance.

But that delay can cost more than a higher premium. The real cost is the number of years spent without financial protection.

According to Paramdeep Singh, Founder of Long Tail Ventures and a financial services veteran, a person who waits from 25 to 35 loses something more important than a decade of lower premiums -- 10 additional years of income remain financially vulnerable.

Buy At 25 Or Wait Till 35?

For a healthy non-smoker looking for Rs 1 crore of term cover, current insurer illustrations suggest that premiums at 35 can be roughly 40-70 per cent higher than at 25. The exact difference depends on the policy tenure and structure.

But Singh says focusing only on this premium gap misses the bigger picture. "When it comes to buying term insurance at 25 versus 35, the focus is often on the premium difference," Singh said. "But the bigger number is 10, the years of income and financial vulnerability that can remain unprotected when insurance is postponed," he added.

This is the part many young buyers overlook. At 25, a person may have fewer responsibilities. But that does not mean their future income has no value.

The Bigger Risk: What Changes In Those 10 Years?

Age is an important factor in term insurance because insurers price mortality risk. But there is another variable: health.

Between 25 and 35, a person's health profile can change. Higher BMI, blood pressure, diabetes, smoking or other medical developments can affect underwriting. In some cases, it could mean paying a higher premium.

In more serious situations, it could affect the underwriting outcome and even insurability. That makes waiting a little more complicated than simply saying, "I will buy it when I need it."

As Paramdeep Singh, Founder of Long Tail Ventures and a financial services veteran, points out, the advantage of buying younger is not merely about locking in a cheaper premium. It is also about securing protection while a person is typically younger and healthier.

Why Young Indians Keep Delaying Term Insurance

There is a behavioural problem behind the delay. People in their 20s often associate term insurance with major life events. Marriage. Children. A home loan.

So, if none of these have happened yet, insurance gets pushed down the priority list. But Singh argues that this thinking needs to change. "Insurance protects future income, not milestones," he said.

And financial responsibilities can arrive much faster than expected. A person may be single at 25 and have a spouse, children and a large home loan a few years later.

The question then is not whether insurance is needed. It is whether adequate cover can still be secured on the same terms.

India Has A Bigger Protection Problem

The issue is not limited to individual financial planning. India's life insurance penetration remains below 3 per cent of GDP. While penetration does not tell us whether an individual has enough insurance, it points to a wider protection gap.

Swiss Re has also estimated India's mortality resilience at just 9.2 per cent, with an estimated mortality protection gap of $44.8 billion. These figures do not directly tell an individual how much term insurance they need. But they underline how under-protected households can be. Delaying insurance until marriage, children or a home loan can add to that vulnerability.

Not everyone needs to rush out and buy a policy simply because they have turned 25. The bigger question is whether someone has, or reasonably expects to have, people depending on their income or liabilities that could outlive them.

The objective should be to secure adequate protection while younger and typically healthier, rather than simply chasing the lowest premium. In other words, term insurance is not necessarily about buying a policy because you have reached a particular age. It is about protecting an income that others may eventually depend on.

The Real Cost Of Waiting From 25 To 35

A decade can look harmless on paper. But financially, it can be significant. A person who buys at 25 may pay less for the same broad level of cover than someone buying at 35. More importantly, the younger buyer has protection in place during those additional 10 years.

That is why, according to Paramdeep Singh, Founder of Long Tail Ventures and a financial services veteran, the comparison should not be reduced to premium alone. "Premium is the price. Protection is the point," Singh said.

And that may be the simplest way to look at the 25-versus-35 decision. Waiting may save money today. But it also leaves the most valuable asset - future income - exposed for another decade.