Share Market News: Globe Enterprises (India) Limited has reported strong revenue growth for the September quarter, with its consolidated revenue rising 32.62 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The Ahmedabad-based textile and apparel manufacturer also reported double-digit growth in EBITDA and profit before tax (PBT), as it continues to expand its presence across the fashion and apparel value chain.

The company's total revenue stood at Rs 210.28 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 158.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue growth was not the only positive development. Globe Enterprises also reported an improvement in its operating performance, with EBITDA increasing 24.50 per cent to Rs 11.76 crore from Rs 9.45 crore in Q2 FY26.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Its profit before tax rose 25.09 per cent to Rs 5.20 crore, against Rs 4.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Globe Enterprises Q2 Results: Key Numbers

Here is how the company's financial performance compared with the corresponding period last year:

Globe Enterprises H1 FY27 Performance

The company also maintained its growth momentum during the first six months of FY27.

Its total revenue increased 28.70 per cent year-on-year to Rs 395.11 crore in the April-September period, compared with Rs 307.01 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

EBITDA rose 22.12 per cent to Rs 21.35 crore, against Rs 17.49 crore in H1 FY26.

Profit before tax witnessed an even sharper increase. It climbed 34.27 per cent to Rs 8.90 crore from Rs 6.63 crore a year earlier.

The numbers indicate that the company has sustained revenue growth across the first half of the financial year. However, EBITDA growth remained below revenue growth, suggesting that operating profitability has not expanded at the same pace as sales.

What Is Driving Globe Enterprises' Business Expansion?

Globe Enterprises operates across several stages of the textile and apparel manufacturing value chain.

Its business includes fabric manufacturing, garment production, processing, washing and finishing. Through its subsidiary, Globe Denwash Private Limited, the company also provides garment washing, finishing and other value-added processing services.

Its product portfolio includes denim and non-denim fabrics, garments, voile, prints, knits and other textile products. The company is also looking beyond its traditional business segments.

In its latest press release, Chairman and Managing Director Bhavik Suryakant Parikh said the company was strengthening its integrated operations across fabric manufacturing, garment production and processing.

He added that Globe Enterprises was exploring opportunities in new segments, including technical textiles and chemicals, as part of its business diversification strategy.

What Did Globe Enterprises Management Say?

Commenting on the company's performance, CEO and CFO Bhavin Parikh highlighted the revenue and profitability growth during the first half of FY27.

He said, "During H1 FY27, the Company reported total revenue of Rs 39,511.34 Lakhs, registering a year-on-year growth of 28.70%. EBITDA increased by 22.12% to Rs 2,135.27 Lakhs, while PBT grew by 34.27% to Rs 889.78 Lakhs, compared with Rs 662.68 Lakhs in H1 FY26."

The management also reiterated its focus on expanding its operations and strengthening its presence across the fashion and apparel ecosystem.



{Disclaimer: This report is based on information disclosed by Globe Enterprises (India) Limited to the stock exchanges. It is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice.}