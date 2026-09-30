Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

"US employment demand eased as job openings fell to 7.08 million, while consumer confidence dropped to 81.9, signaling slower economic activity. Treasury yields above 5.25% and the Reserve Bank of Australia's cash-rate increase to 4.60% tightened liquidity, potentially limiting flows into Bitcoin and altcoins. However, lower oil prices and the Federal Reserve's patient stance reduced inflation and rate-hike pressure. Overall, cooling demand could support crypto liquidity, although elevated yields and continued central-bank tightening may keep near-term participation selective across markets.

Bitcoin trades near $83,422 in a constructive but consolidating daily pattern. Immediate support sits around $83,200- $83,400, while $84,400- $84,600 forms resistance. Holding support could preserve buyer control; clearing resistance may strengthen momentum. A breakdown would weaken the setup and shift attention toward secondary support around $81,900- $82,100 if selling pressure expands further.

Ethereum trades near $2,671 within a constructive, range-bound structure. Immediate support lies around $2,640- $2,665, while $2,700- $2,720 forms resistance around the psychological $2,700 level. Holding support may sustain buyer interest, but Futures traders should assess volume, open interest, and funding before treating a resistance test as confirmation of renewed upside momentum.

QNT trades near $284 after a sharp daily advance, with RSI above 80 indicating stretched momentum. Support lies around $270-$275, followed by $250-$255, while $290-$300 forms resistance. Holding support could maintain strength; rejection may trigger consolidation after the recent surge.

Global markets showed selective confidence. Asian equities were mixed, with the Nikkei gaining 1.13%, KOSPI rising 0.51%, and Shanghai adding 0.33%, while the Hang Seng and Sensex declined. US markets eased modestly, although the VIX remained stable near 16, indicating limited fear. Gold gained 0.53%, and oil edged 0.17% higher. The measured cross-asset movement suggests investors remain engaged, supporting continued crypto participation despite caution around interest rates and global growth conditions across major digital assets.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $15.1 million in daily net inflows, while Ethereum ETFs added 2,270 ETH, worth approximately $6.1 million at current prices. Institutional demand remained positive, yet Bitcoin slipped 0.24% to around $83,426, and Ether declined 0.20% to nearly $2,671. The muted response shows ETF buying does not move prices on its own. Higher Treasury yields, profit-taking, exchange selling, derivatives positioning, and resistance near key levels can temporarily absorb new institutional demand across spot markets during cautious global trading conditions."