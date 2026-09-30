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Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"US employment demand eased as job openings fell to 7.08 million, while consumer confidence dropped to 81.9, signaling slower economic activity. Treasury yields above 5.25% and the Reserve Bank of Australia's cash-rate increase to 4.60% tightened liquidity, potentially limiting flows into Bitcoin and altcoins. However, lower oil prices and the Federal Reserve's patient stance reduced inflation and rate-hike pressure. Overall, cooling demand could support crypto liquidity, although elevated yields and continued central-bank tightening may keep near-term participation selective across markets.
Bitcoin trades near $83,422 in a constructive but consolidating daily pattern. Immediate support sits around $83,200- $83,400, while $84,400- $84,600 forms resistance. Holding support could preserve buyer control; clearing resistance may strengthen momentum. A breakdown would weaken the setup and shift attention toward secondary support around $81,900- $82,100 if selling pressure expands further.
Ethereum trades near $2,671 within a constructive, range-bound structure. Immediate support lies around $2,640- $2,665, while $2,700- $2,720 forms resistance around the psychological $2,700 level. Holding support may sustain buyer interest, but Futures traders should assess volume, open interest, and funding before treating a resistance test as confirmation of renewed upside momentum.
QNT trades near $284 after a sharp daily advance, with RSI above 80 indicating stretched momentum. Support lies around $270-$275, followed by $250-$255, while $290-$300 forms resistance. Holding support could maintain strength; rejection may trigger consolidation after the recent surge.
Global markets showed selective confidence. Asian equities were mixed, with the Nikkei gaining 1.13%, KOSPI rising 0.51%, and Shanghai adding 0.33%, while the Hang Seng and Sensex declined. US markets eased modestly, although the VIX remained stable near 16, indicating limited fear. Gold gained 0.53%, and oil edged 0.17% higher. The measured cross-asset movement suggests investors remain engaged, supporting continued crypto participation despite caution around interest rates and global growth conditions across major digital assets.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $15.1 million in daily net inflows, while Ethereum ETFs added 2,270 ETH, worth approximately $6.1 million at current prices. Institutional demand remained positive, yet Bitcoin slipped 0.24% to around $83,426, and Ether declined 0.20% to nearly $2,671. The muted response shows ETF buying does not move prices on its own. Higher Treasury yields, profit-taking, exchange selling, derivatives positioning, and resistance near key levels can temporarily absorb new institutional demand across spot markets during cautious global trading conditions."
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