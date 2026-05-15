Stock Market Live Updates: Markets opened flat on Friday after India raised petrol and diesel prices. The Government of India hiked petrol and diesel costs by Rs 3 in four metro cities, marking the first price raise in four years.
The trading session is expected to remain volatile. Meanwhile, the rupee opened 10 paise weaker at 95.86 a dollar on Friday, against Thursday's close of 95.76 a dollar.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Share Market News: Expert View By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC touched $82K as markets reacted positively to the Senate advancing the CLARITY Act, a step toward clearer U.S. crypto regulation. The bill aims to define whether tokens are securities, commodities, or other digital assets, reducing uncertainty around SEC and CFTC oversight. Broader sentiment also stayed supportive, with U.S. stocks extending gains on tech strength and optimism around Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing. In this type of market, BTC usually leads before capital rotates into ETH, altcoins, and then higher-risk altcoins. Investors should avoid overexposure to low-liquidity tokens just because sentiment has improved.
Can PM Modi's UAE Visit Insulate India From Oil Shocks? What To Expect
PM Modi's 5-Nation Visit: It's expected that energy will dominate the conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President. Read full report here
Share Market Live: Check BSE Sensex Heatmap
Silver Falls In Internation Markets As Inflation Fears Boost Rate Hike Bets
- Silver drops below 81 dollar per ounce
- US inflation concerns pressure broader metals complex
- Fed rate cut hopes fully priced out
- Iran conflict disrupts global energy market stability
- Industrial demand continues supporting silver market outlook
Share Market News: Check Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty gained 277 points yesterday to settle at 23,689.6, its second straight session of recovery. Technically speaking, Thursday's candle left a roughly 100-point upper shadow, with profit-booking emerging near 23,777.2 despite the index advancing 1.18%. Overnight, US benchmarks struck fresh records - the S&P 500 rose 0.77%, the Dow reclaimed 50,000 (+0.74%), and the Nasdaq added 0.88% - powered by Cisco's 13% jump and Nvidia's H200 chip clearance. Asian cues this morning are negative; Japan and Korea are trading in the red. Gold sits at $4,650, silver fell and is trading closer to $80, and Brent persists above $105 - a lingering headwind. GIFT Nifty at 23,734.0 is trading marginally high. The bias is cautiously bullish, but bulls first need to clear 23,790 supply, with 24,000 the larger hurdle. 23,500 is the immediate support to defend; a breach would expose 23,300.
Stock Market News: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By Rs 3 Amid Iran War, CNG Up By Rs 2
Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: The decision to raise fuel prices comes weeks after global crude oil prices shot up due to the ongoing Iran war. Read full report here