Stock Market Live Updates: Markets opened flat on Friday after India raised petrol and diesel prices. The Government of India hiked petrol and diesel costs by Rs 3 in four metro cities, marking the first price raise in four years.

The trading session is expected to remain volatile. Meanwhile, the rupee opened 10 paise weaker at 95.86 a dollar on Friday, against Thursday's close of 95.76 a dollar.

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