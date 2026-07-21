3-Lender Rule, Rs 2 Lakh Cap: How Microfinance Lenders Curbed Bad Loans

India's microfinance sector is showing clear signs of recovery after a difficult phase marked by rising stress and slowing growth. Fresh data suggests the industry's focus on responsible lending and self-regulation is beginning to pay off.

The turnaround has largely been driven by the implementation of the Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) Guardrails. Introduced to curb excessive borrowing and improve credit discipline, the framework has helped restore confidence across the sector while improving the quality of loan portfolios.

The guardrails place a cap of three microfinance lenders per borrower, limit a borrower's total microfinance debt to Rs 2 lakh, and prohibit fresh loans to borrowers who have remained overdue for more than 60 days. Together, these measures have reduced borrower overleveraging, encouraged prudent lending and strengthened credit discipline across the industry.

The impact is now becoming visible in industry numbers.

After several quarters of decline, the sector's Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) returned to growth in the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The portfolio stood at Rs 3.25 lakh crore, up 3.3 per cent from Rs 3.15 lakh crore recorded at the end of December 2025.

Unlike previous expansion cycles, the latest recovery is being driven by better-quality lending rather than rapid customer acquisition. Lenders are increasingly focusing on existing borrowers with stronger repayment records and higher-value relationships instead of chasing aggressive growth.

Sharp Decline In Risky Lending Patterns

The share of outstanding loans linked to borrowers with total microfinance exposure exceeding Rs 2 lakh fell from 5.3 per cent in August 2024 to just 1.3 per cent in January 2026. The proportion of such borrowers also dropped significantly, from 1.1 per cent to 0.2 per cent during the same period.

Similarly, borrowers taking loans from four or more lenders have become far less common. The share of the portfolio associated with these customers declined sharply from 17.3 per cent to 3.6 per cent. The proportion of borrowers with loans from four or more institutions also fell from 5.8 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

Asset quality has improved across every major category of lenders.

The industry's Portfolio at Risk (PAR) for loans overdue between 31 and 180 days declined substantially between March 2025 and March 2026. Among NBFC-MFIs, PAR dropped from 6.1 per cent to 2.0 per cent. Banks recorded an improvement from 6.2 per cent to 2.5 per cent, while Small Finance Banks saw PAR fall from 7.2 per cent to 2.0 per cent. NBFCs also reported healthier portfolios, with PAR improving from 4.0 per cent to 1.6 per cent.

The broad-based improvement suggests that tighter lending standards and industry-wide discipline are helping lenders contain credit risk while rebuilding growth.

Commenting on the recovery, Alok Misra, CEO and Director of MFIN, said the sector has successfully moved through a necessary correction and is now entering a more stable phase of expansion.

"These trends indicate that the sector has successfully navigated a period of necessary correction and is now returning to growth on a stronger foundation. Rather than a return to aggressive expansion, the current trajectory reflects measured, responsible, and sustainable growth, driven by improved portfolio quality, prudent lending practices, and an industry-wide commitment to self-regulation," Misra added.