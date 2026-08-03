Despite Record Production, India's Sugar Mills Shutting Down. Here's Why

India makes more sugar than almost any country on earth. So why are its mills going quiet?

That's the question troubling India's sugar belt right now. Production numbers look strong. Export numbers, in good years, look stronger. And yet, mill after mill is buckling under financial pressure. Some have stopped crushing altogether. Others have changed hands.

"This isn't a production problem. It's an economics problem," says Alok Saxena, Executive Director of Zuari Industries Limited.

The Numbers Don't Add Up Anymore

Saxena breaks it down simply. Sugarcane alone eats up nearly 70 per cent of what it costs to produce sugar. Labour costs are up. Maintenance costs are up. Financing costs are up. Compliance costs are up.

Sugar prices, meanwhile, have barely moved. "When your biggest input keeps getting more expensive and your output price stays flat, something has to give," Saxena explained. "Margins vanish first. Then viability."

Location Matters More Than People Think

Not every mill is struggling equally. Saxena points to a factor most overlook: geography.

Every mill depends on cane grown in its own backyard. If that local cane supply shrinks, or if sugar recovery drops, the crushing season gets shorter. Machines sit idle longer. Fixed costs stay the same, but there's less sugar to spread them across.

"A mill can be well-run and still get squeezed if its command area underperforms," Saxena said. "It's not always about management. Sometimes it's just geography working against you."

Farmers Get Paid First. Mills Get Paid Later

There's a timing problem too, and Saxena calls it out directly.

Mills are required to pay farmers within a fixed window. But mills themselves often wait longer to collect money from sugar and ethanol sales. That gap has to be bridged somehow, and usually it's bridged with debt.

"You're paying out on a deadline and collecting on a delay," Saxena said. "Do that season after season, and the borrowing adds up fast."

Policy Whiplash Isn't Helping

Add one more layer: uncertainty. Export rules shift. Ethanol pricing signals aren't always steady. For an industry that plans years ahead, that unpredictability is its own kind of cost.

"Long-term investment needs long-term confidence," Saxena said. "You can't build a five-year plan on a policy that changes every season."

This isn't a hypothetical crisis. In Central Uttar Pradesh, one mill has already shut its doors. Another is reportedly headed toward closure or sale. A third has quietly changed ownership.

"These situations are almost never about one thing going wrong," he said. "It's usually several pressures landing at once -- weak economics, cane shortages, cash flow strain, policy uncertainty, sometimes operational gaps too. A strong industry shouldn't fall apart just because multiple risks hit in the same season."

There Is A Playbook That Works

Saxena points to the ethanol blending programme as proof that steady policy actually changes outcomes.

"Ethanol blending gave mills a second revenue stream, improved liquidity, and helped India's energy security at the same time," he said. "It showed what happens when policy stays consistent long enough for the industry to build around it."

That shift has already changed what a sugar mill even is. "These aren't sugar factories anymore," Saxena said. "They're integrated agro-industrial units - sugar, ethanol, power, bio-products, all under one roof."

India has already solved the production problem. What's left, according to Saxena, is harder: keeping the businesses that make that sugar financially healthy.

"Healthy mills don't just mean sugar on shelves," he said. "They mean farmers get paid on time. They mean rural economies stay stable. They mean India's ethanol programme keeps growing, and our food and energy security stays intact."