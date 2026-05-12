'GST Has A Success Problem': Experts Flag Next Big Challenge For Tax Reform

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) system is facing what businesses are calling a "success problem".

The country's indirect tax framework is collecting more money than ever before. Gross GST collections hit a record Rs 22.08 lakh crore in FY25. In April 2026 alone, collections touched an all-time high of Rs 2.43 lakh crore, rising 8.7 per cent year-on-year despite global disruptions linked to the Iran war. As per the data, released earlier this month, import-related GST collections remained a key driver of growth.

But behind these strong numbers lies a growing concern among businesses, tax experts, and compliance professionals: can India's GST infrastructure handle the sheer scale of transactions now flowing through the system every day?

The debate is no longer about GST adoption. That phase is over. The next challenge is ensuring the technology backbone can support a rapidly formalising economy without disruptions.

Hari Om Yadav, GST Sales Head at Alankit, said India's GST framework has already evolved into one of the world's largest digital tax infrastructures. "Today, more than 1.5 crore taxpayers are registered, billions of invoices flow through the system each year, and e-Way Bills can cross 10 crore transactions in peak months," he said.

According to him, businesses now expect real-time compliance, faster reconciliations, and uninterrupted systems. "The next chapter of GST success won't be about simply adding more businesses. It will be about how well the system can handle rising transaction volumes while making trade easier and fueling India's economic growth," Yadav added.

In a similar vein, Samarth Setia, Founder, Rezio AI, said, "The April 20 GSTR-3B deadline saw the portal buckle under filing volumes, forcing a one-day extension. For a startup or MSME, a portal outage on deadline day is not an inconvenience, it is working capital frozen, ITC chains broken, and vendor relationships strained."

Setia added, "For real estate, where every transaction is high-value, document-heavy, and milestone-billed, this matters even more. The next phase of GST cannot be measured only in collections. It must be measured in uptime, API resilience, and predictable exception handling. Scale without reliability is a fragile victory."

The Numbers Behind GST's Scale

India's GST ecosystem has expanded dramatically since its launch in 2017.

Metric Then Now Registered taxpayers Around 60-65 lakh More than 1.5 crore Annual gross GST collections Around Rs 11.37 lakh crore in FY21 Rs 22.08 lakh crore in FY25 April GST collections -- Rs 2.43 lakh crore in April 2026 Monthly e-Way Bills -- Over 13 crore regularly March 2026 e-Way Bills -- 14.06 crore



CA Neha Beriwala said India's GST ecosystem is now operating at one of the largest digital tax scales globally. She pointed out that e-invoicing, which initially applied only to companies with turnover above Rs 500 crore, is now mandatory even for businesses with turnover above Rs 5 crore. This has significantly expanded the compliance network and increased real-time data processing requirements. "GSTN systems are processing hundreds of crores of e-invoices and real-time validations every year," she said.

Compliance Rules Are Adding Pressure

Experts say the pressure on the system is increasing because compliance requirements are becoming more complex and more automated. Koustubh, a business intelligence and risk specialist, says: "GST infrastructure has a success problem. Every new compliance tightening adds another layer of stress on the platform."

For instance, e-invoicing norms for firms above Rs 5 crore turnover have pulled lakhs of MSMEs into real-time invoice reporting. Similarly, the 30-day Invoice Reference Number (IRN) deadline for firms above Rs 10 crore turnover means delayed invoices can become invalid, directly affecting Input Tax Credit (ITC) claims.

Then there is Rule 88D. If the ITC claimed in GSTR-3B exceeds GSTR-2B by Rs 1 lakh or 20 per cent -- whichever is lower -- the system can auto-generate a DRC-01C notice and even block GSTR-1 filing until the issue is resolved.

Individually, these rules strengthen compliance. But together, they sharply increase the technological burden on GST systems. "The logic layer keeps getting smarter -- AI validation, cross-form matching across GSTR-1, 3B, 9, e-invoices, and e-way bills. The compute layer hasn't kept pace," Koustubh said.

He described GST as India's "commercial nervous system", where one failure can trigger disruptions across invoicing, freight movement, tax credits, and reconciliations.

When Downtime Becomes a Business Risk

Businesses say even minor portal disruptions can now have major consequences. On April 20, 2026, the GST portal reportedly witnessed a nationwide outage on the GSTR-3B filing deadline. Many taxpayers were unable to access the system. In earlier instances, e-way bill glitches had disrupted freight movement across states.

That is becoming a serious operational risk for companies increasingly dependent on automated tax systems. Neha Beriwala noted that even small API failures, invoice mismatches, or downtime can directly impact working capital, vendor reconciliations, ITC claims, and scrutiny notices.

As a result, many businesses are now investing heavily in ERP-linked GST automation tools and compliance software to manage filings and reconciliations at scale.

Beyond Digitisation

Vishal Bhati said the sharp rise in GST transactions reflects the growing formalisation and digital adoption within India's economy.

But he believes the next phase requires more than just digitisation. "What is required in India is enterprise-level compliant infrastructure that leverages real-time data, intelligent risk profiling, and interoperable finance systems," Bhati said.

He added that stronger data infrastructure would help businesses, lenders, and fintech firms move towards proactive, data-driven compliance frameworks instead of reactive filings and corrections.

A Payments-Grade Tax System?

The larger argument emerging from industry experts is simple: GST infrastructure can no longer function like a conventional government portal. India has built a unified tax system serving more than 1.4 billion people across 36 jurisdictions. That scale is unprecedented.

But as compliance becomes increasingly real-time and AI-driven, businesses say the infrastructure now needs the reliability standards of a payments network.

Continuous investments in GSTN backend capacity, cybersecurity, AI-led analytics, and interoperable systems may become essential if India wants its tax infrastructure to keep pace with the speed of its economy.