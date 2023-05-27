Over 100 Kg Of Ganja Seized In Odisha, 2 Arrested: Police

The police said that a raid was conducted by a team of STF Bhubaneshwar on Friday. (Representational)

Odisha Special Task Force (STF) arrested two drug peddlers and seized ganja weighing more than 106 kg and a car, said the police on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Jugal Nayak, 29, and Ranjit Bhoi, 24.

Based on intelligence input, the police said that a raid was conducted by a team of STF Bhubaneshwar on Friday evening with the help of Nayagarh District Police at Itamati against illegal transportation of narcotics drugs.

"During the raid two accused with ganja of more than 106 kg, one car and other

incriminating materials were recovered and seized from their possession," said JN Pankaj IG STF in a press statement.

A case has also been registered under section 20(b)(ii)(c)/29 of the NDPS Act 1985 at Itamati Police Station for necessary legal action.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

As per an official release, a special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing.

"Since 2020, STF has seized more than 69 Kg of brown sugar/heroin, 202-gram cocaine and more than 114 quintals of ganja/marijuana, and 750 grams of opium and arrested more than 171 drug dealers/peddlers," further read the release.

