Odisha Man Arrested For Allegedly Beheading Lover, Say Police

A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly beheading his lover on the outskirts of Odisha capital Bhubaneswar for being persistent about marrying soon, police said.

The police recovered the body of Sasmita Biswal and arrested Yudhistir Swain on charges of killing the young woman.

The woman's headless body was found in the forest of Malipada under Chandaka Forest Division, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

While the victim hailed from Satyabadi area of Puri district, her lover belonged to a nearby area.

According to police, Sasmita Biswal had gone missing on December 13 following which her family members lodged a complaint with the police.

After a thorough investigation, the police arrested Yudhistir.

The accused has confessed to the crime and said that he brought Sasmita Biswal to Bhubaneswar and later took her to Malipada forest in Chandaka in the outskirts of the city. He slit her throat and severed her head before escaping from the spot, police said.

